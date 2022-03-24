CBS News SacramentoWatch Now

Ruby’s Party
Saturday 3/26/22 at Ruby’s Books from 11am-1pm
@rubysfolsom
@team_bradshaw
@luckydogbakeryca
@sweetz_by_veez

Placer SPCA
200 Tahoe Ave Roseville
https://www.facebook.com/placerspca

Home

Churro Cart
http://www.sipsandfloss.com
916-834-7754
Instagram: Sips.and.floss

Lori Herbst Art
IG: loribherbst

Forever Leopard Market
https://www.instagram.com/foreverleopardmarket/

Sac Dance Theatre Preview
http://www.scdtheatre.org/

Winters Spring Party
Downtown Winters Spring
Open March 25th-27th March 25th – Evening Under the Stars March 26th – Downtown Winters Street Fair March 27th – Chalk Art Day
http://www.discoverwinters.com

Poster Contest Winner
http://www.rcsdk8.org
http://www.facebook.com/rcsdchampions

Tuleburg Press / Stockton Poetry Anthology Call for Submissions
Submissions open now. Deadline 05/31/2022 11:59pm
(209) 949-2233
Link to Sign Up: https://bit.ly/3s9xPmr

Home

SOCIAL MEDIA:
https://linktr.ee/tuleburgpress
Instagram.com/tuleburgpress
https://www.facebook.com/tuleburgpress
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHcGOQpS5U_-XCYCAH06DHg

Western Town for Sale
Backyard Western Town
Sale Price: $15,000
For more info call:
1-530-798-9278