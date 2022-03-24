SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A deadly crash snarled traffic along Highway 50 in Sacramento early Thursday morning.
The crash happened along the eastbound side of the freeway near the 59th Street exit.
Fatal crash EB50 at 59th St. one lane open thru the area. @GoodDayTraffic @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @allyaredas pic.twitter.com/0varaNH4jd
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) March 24, 2022
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least two vehicles were involved. One of the vehicles ended up completely flipped over, while the other vehicle had extensive front-end damage.
One person was killed in the crash, authorities said.
All lanes of US-50 at 59th Street were blocked for some time. One lane eventually cleared before all lanes were reopened around 7:30 a.m.
Drivers should still expect residual delays through the morning.