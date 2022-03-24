VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A major crash involving two vehicles shut down part of a road in Vacaville Thursday night.
The crash happened along Elmira Road. At around 9:20 p.m., the Vacaville Police Department said Elmira was closed between Nut Tree Road and Christine Drive.READ MORE: 'It Becomes A Real Dangerous Situation': San Joaquin County Sees Rise In Calls Over Loose Livestock
Police said one person suffered moderate injuries in the crash.READ MORE: Collateral Damage: Sacramento City Unified Suspends Civic Permits With Non-Profit Groups During Teacher Strike
Photos of the scene that was obtained by CBS13 show major damage to both vehicles involved. See both photos below.MORE NEWS: Land Park Potty Peeper Sparks Conversations Over Bathroom Privacy