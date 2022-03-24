MODESTO (CBS13) — Investigators are asking for help in finding a hit-and-run suspect who left a pedestrian with major injuries in Modesto early Thursday morning.
Modesto police say the incident happened just after 6 a.m. at the intersection of McHenry and Briggsmore avenues. Officers say a person was trying to cross against a no-walk signal when they were struck by a car going through the green light.READ MORE: Suspect In Car Reported Stolen Crashes During Modesto High-Speed Chase
The driver did not stay at the scene after hitting the person, officers say. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with major injuries and is still in serious condition.READ MORE: Sacramento City Unified Teachers Strike Enters 2nd Day; Campuses Remain Closed
Police say they are still trying to find the driver involved, along with another driver who was just behind the suspect and who probably saw the collision.MORE NEWS: Woman, 25, Killed In Highway 50 Crash Near 59th Street In Sacramento
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Modesto police.