MODESTO (CBS13) — A driver crashed after leading officers on a short high-speed chase in Modesto on Wednesday.
Modesto police say, around 9:30 p.m., officers spotted a car that had been reported stolen earlier in the day. Officers tried to pull it over near Scenic and McGuire drives and the suspect initially looked like they were going to stop, but then hit the gas.
Officers say the driver eventually went onto Claus Road. As they approached a bend in the road near Creekwood Drive, police say the suspect lost control and crashed into a tree.
The suspect suffered major injuries and has been taken to the hospital in serious condition.
No one else was in the suspect’s car, police say.