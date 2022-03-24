SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento City Unified School District has suspended civic permits with three baseball little leagues and more than a dozen other non-profits at 20 sites until the teacher strike is resolved.

East Sac Little League’s home field is now off-limits to 500 children who had used the field at Phoebe Hearst Elementary School. The teachers’ strike has tagged them out.

It’s not just spring baseball that’s impacted.

Kayla Green is a program director for the non-profit Voice of the Youth. Their springtime pop-up event at Bidwell Elementary School was supposed to help South Sacramento families celebrate spring.

It’s been uprooted.

“All of these community-based programs that we’re talking about need to be able to have access to the children so that we can provide the resources that they need,” Green said.

John Iniguez is executive director of the River City Theater Company, which is also locked out.

“It’s kind of collateral damage to all these organizations that can’t do their programs,” Iniguez said. “They can’t provide these important learning capabilities for these children.”

A spokesperson for Sacramento City Unified says they can’t open campuses to civic groups because they can’t guarantee site safety and maintenance during the strike.

This strike is not just keeping children out of classes. It has community groups scrambling.

Some of these non-profits may revert back to Zoom meetings during the strike.

The East Sac Little League has been working with the city parks department on alternative sites.