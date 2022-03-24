SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) —
The #1 left lane is now open, but the off-ramp and all other lanes are still closed.READ MORE: I Don’t Deserve To Be Sloughed Off’: Sacramento Woman Says Paratransit Bus Left Her Waiting For Hours
Original Story:
According to Caltrans, all lanes heading eastbound on US-50 at 59th street are blocked due to a fatal traffic collision that killed one person.
READ MORE: Elk Grove Votes To Move Forward With Building New Zoo
#TrafficAlert in @SacCountyCA: 🚨ALL lanes BLOCKED🚧 on eastbound US-50 @ 59th Street due to traffic collision. Expect delays. No ETO. #KnowBeforeYouGo @TheCityofSac @SacRegion511 @SSD_SouthOps @TotalTrafficSMF @SacFirePIO @metrofirepio @CHPSouthSac @SacCountyDot @SacPolice pic.twitter.com/rJkMvsURmP
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 24, 2022
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Caltrans says to expect delays and they do not have a time estimate for when the lanes will reopen.MORE NEWS: Shaping Sacramento: Local Firm Behind Historic Structures Celebrates 100 Years