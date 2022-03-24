CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By Christopher Baker
Filed Under:Caltrans, Sacramento, US-50

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) —

The #1 left lane is now open, but the off-ramp and all other lanes are still closed.

READ MORE: I Don’t Deserve To Be Sloughed Off’: Sacramento Woman Says Paratransit Bus Left Her Waiting For Hours

Original Story:

According to Caltrans, all lanes heading eastbound on US-50 at 59th street are blocked due to a fatal traffic collision that killed one person.

READ MORE: Elk Grove Votes To Move Forward With Building New Zoo

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Caltrans says to expect delays and they do not have a time estimate for when the lanes will reopen.

MORE NEWS: Shaping Sacramento: Local Firm Behind Historic Structures Celebrates 100 Years

 