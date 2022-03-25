CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Several dogs have died after a mobile home fire in Citrus Heights early Friday morning.
The scene was along the 7700 block of Auburn Boulevard.
Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded to the scene and quickly knocked down the flames.
No people were hurt in the fire, but firefighters at the scene said three dogs have died.
Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.