SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A deadly crash snarled traffic along Highway 50 in Sacramento early Thursday morning.
The crash happened along the eastbound side of the freeway near the 59th Street exit.
California Highway Patrol says, a little after 4 a.m., a 25-year-old Sacramento woman crashed into water-filled attenuators at the 59th Street offramp. This caused her car to overturn.
A few minutes later, a 56-year-old woman driving an SUV crashed into the already wrecked car.
The 25-year-old woman died at the scene, officers say. She has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as Folsom resident Isabelle Deleigh Cassio. The SUV driver suffered minor injuries.
All lanes of US-50 at 59th Street were blocked for some time. One lane eventually cleared before all lanes were reopened around 7:30 a.m.
Drivers should still expect residual delays through the morning.