STOCKTON (CBS13) – Officers have arrested a DUI suspect after he flipped his vehicle in Stockton on Friday morning.
The crash happened near Highway 99 and the Cherokee Road offramp.
According to California Highway Patrol’s Stockton division, the young man got behind the wheel of his vehicle and then managed to flip it on its side. No one was hurt in the crash.
Open beer cans could be clearly seen in the back of the suspect's vehicle in photos taken by officers at the scene.
The name of the DUI suspect has not been released, but officers say he will be spending the night in jail.