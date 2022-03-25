STOCKTON (CBS13) – It was a busy day in Stockton with one weapon arrest, one resisting arrest, and an assault with a deadly weapon, said the Stockton Police Department.
The weapon arrest took place around 11:30 a.m. near Sutter Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard in the Seaport District. Officers performed a traffic stop and discovered a loaded firearm inside the vehicle of Luis Sanchez, 23, and arrested him for weapon charges.
The resisting arrest took place around 12:15 p.m. on East Main Street in the Park District of Stockton. Officers responded to the area after reports of a disturbance and tried to detain the suspect. When he resisted. control holds were utilized and he was placed in handcuffs. The suspect continued to struggle and kicked the back of the officer’s patrol car. The suspect, Ruben Dutra, 42, was arrested for resisting arrest and outstanding warrants.
The assault with a deadly weapon occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Waterloo Road in the Park District. Officers responded after reports of a 20-year-old male victim who was working when he refused to sell merchandise to the suspect. The suspect struck the victim with an object and fled the scene. The suspect is believed to be a white male, however, no arrest was made.