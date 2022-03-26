MODESTO (CBS13) — A 15-year-old was arrested Saturday for shooting two people, one of which who died, said the Merced Police Department.
The shooting took place several months ago on December 30th, 2021 in Merced, however, the 15-year-old suspect had not been located until Saturday.
The original incident involved a 17-year-old female victim who was transported to a regional trauma center with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and an 18-year-old, Mykka Thomas of Merced, who was shot several times and pronounced deceased at the scene.
After the 15-year-old went on the run, officers spent the last few months trying to track down the suspect and eventually located him in Modesto.
On Saturday, officers served a search warrant at a residence on Bristlecone Way in Modesto and located the 15-year-old suspect. He was taken into custody without incident and booked for murder and various other charges into the Iris Garrett Juvenile Justice Correctional Complex in Merced.