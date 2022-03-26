CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters were able to extinguish a big rig fire that happened in Calaveras County Friday morning, said Calaveras Consolidated Fire.
The incident took place on Highway 12 and Lime Creek Road.
When crews responded, the semi was fully enveloped in flames, however, crews were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread to the trailer.
There were no injuries to the driver or to any firefighters.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.