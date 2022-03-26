MENDOCINO COUNTY (CBS13) – Both directions are closed on Highway 101 in Mendocino County north of Laytonville and south of Leggett, said Caltrans District 1.
The closure is due to an overturned semi that was carrying hazardous materials.
Hazmat teams are currently on the scene.
As of Saturday morning, there is no estimated time of reopening.