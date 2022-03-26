CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By Madisen Keavy
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 9-year-old is hospitalized at UC Davis Medical Center in critical condition after he was injured in a targeted shooting in Stockton that left two others injured, in stable condition.

A 29-year-old man was found at the scene, a 28-year-old man and the 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital by family and friends, according to Stockton Police.

The truck they were in, a white GMC, was targeted. The windows shot-out and left broken surrounded by caution tape in the middle of a crime scene on Saturday.

In a statement, Stockton City Manager Harry Black said the shooting on Saturday was unrelated to a home invasion turned homicide blocks away last Tuesday.

“The Office of Violence Prevention Peacekeepers are providing the family with resources and services,” said Stockton City Manager Harry Black. “Although this shooting happened a few blocks away from where the city held a community event, there is no evidence that today’s shooting was related.”

If anyone has information on today’s shooting, please call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.