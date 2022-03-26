STOCKTON (CBS13) — Friday night one person was shot in Stockton and they are expected to survive, said the Stockton Police Department.
Officers responded to North West Lane in the Valley Oak District to reports of gunshots.READ MORE: Over $600,000 Of Drug Paraphernalia Confiscated By Officers In Sacramento
Officers located the 47-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.READ MORE: 'Every Little Bit Helps': Community Outpouring To Help Tuolumne Couple After Medical Emergency In South America
The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.MORE NEWS: Abducted Woman Rescued, Suspect Arrested In Bridgeport
No information has been released about the suspect.