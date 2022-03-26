STOCKTON (CBS13) — A shooting in Stockton on Saturday injured three, one of them being a 9-year-old boy who is in critical condition, said the Stockton Police Department.
Around 1:15 p.m., officers were called to the area of Searchlight Avenue and Hazelton Avenue due to reports of a shooting.
Officers discovered three victims at the scene, a 29-year-old man, a 28-year-old man, and a 9-year-old boy.
The two older men were transported to the local hospital and are in stable condition, however, the 9-year-old boy—who was med-flighted to UC Davis Medical Center—is in critical condition.
No suspect has been identified yet and police are still investigating the crime.