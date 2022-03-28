CBS13 Investigate: Where Did All The Workers Go?More than 1.1 million -- that's how many job openings there are, according to the most recent labor data. That's near the all-time high. But where are all the workers and why are some people still struggling to find work? Julie Watts is getting answers.

14 minutes ago

CA Dept. of Fish And Wildlife Warns Of Increased Bear ActivityThe Department urges people to keep trash away from bears and to never feed them. They say this could help reduce the number of bear break-ins as they come out of hibernation.

23 minutes ago

COVID Update: Princess Cruise Ship Leaves CA After Trip With COVID-Positive CasesRuby Princess just completed a 15-day trip to the Panama Canal. All of the cases were mild or asymptomatic, we're told. Those who tested positive were quarantined and watched closely by doctors.

25 minutes ago

Monday Evening Forecast - 3/28/22Darla Givens delivers the latest weather forecast for the Sacramento region.

29 minutes ago

Land Swap Would Allow City Of Modesto To Build Riverwalk In ParkThe city of Modesto is working on a land swap with the world's biggest winery. The city wants to trade its 12-acre Beard Brook Park for a 12-acre, half-mile strip of open land that the winery owns along the Tuolumne River. The land swap would let the city build a riverwalk at the Tuolumne River Regional Park.

45 minutes ago