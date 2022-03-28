Comprehensive Care And Patient-doctor Partnership Helps Woman With CancerAfter Joni was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer in 2017, she turned to our experts at the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, home to the most advanced clinical trials in the region.

2 hours ago

World’s Smallest Pacemaker Helps Local 10-year-old’s HeartWhen Avery was hospitalized unexpectedly, her parents learned that her existing heart blockage had worsened. That’s when they turned to pediatric electrophysiologist Dan Cortez.

2 hours ago

CBS13 Investigate: Where Did All The Workers Go?More than 1.1 million -- that's how many job openings there are, according to the most recent labor data. That's near the all-time high. But where are all the workers and why are some people still struggling to find work? Julie Watts is getting answers.

2 hours ago

CA Dept. of Fish And Wildlife Warns Of Increased Bear ActivityThe Department urges people to keep trash away from bears and to never feed them. They say this could help reduce the number of bear break-ins as they come out of hibernation.

2 hours ago

COVID Update: Princess Cruise Ship Leaves CA After Trip With COVID-Positive CasesRuby Princess just completed a 15-day trip to the Panama Canal. All of the cases were mild or asymptomatic, we're told. Those who tested positive were quarantined and watched closely by doctors.

2 hours ago