By CBS13 Staff
Officer-Involved Shooting, Placer County

LOOMIS (CBS13) – An armed suspect was shot by sheriff’s deputies in Loomis.

At around 10 a.m. Monday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Department received reports of “suspicious circumstances” at a residence in the area of Lake Forest Drive in Loomis.

Deputies, including armored vehicles, arrived at the scene, and hours into their investigation, saw a male running from the home with a handgun, according to a sheriff’s department statement.

The man was shot by deputies and taken to a nearby hospital to be treated. It’s unknown what led up to the shooting.

No deputies were injured.

This is an ongoing investigation, the sheriff’s department says. They urge people to avoid the area, if possible.

No further information about the shooting has been released.