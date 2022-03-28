CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By Christopher Baker
Filed Under:Stanislaus County California

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A man has died after a hit-and-run between Ceres and Modesto early Monday morning.

California Highway Patrol says officers responded to the scene near E. Hatch Road and Church Lane a little before 6 a.m. Officers soon found an unresponsive man in the shoulder of E. Hatch Road. 

It appears the man was struck by a vehicle, officers say. The man, whose name has not been released at this point, was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

No details about the driver who struck the man have been released at this point in the investigation.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call CHP at (209) 545-7440.