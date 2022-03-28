RENO (CBS13) — More than one hundred people gathered in Nevada over the weekend to search for the woman believed to have been kidnapped from a Walmart east of Reno.
It was the second community search for 18-year-old Naomi Irions, who went missing two weeks ago from Fernley, Nevada.
Saturday, volunteers gathered at a truck stop near the Walmart where Irions was last seen.
The search came after the arrest of a suspect, identified as 41-year-old Troy Driver. He's being held on kidnapping charges.
Exactly how Driver was identified as a suspect in Irions’ disappearance has not been disclosed by authorities. It’s also unclear if and how Driver knew Irions.