By CBS13 Staff
Winters news

WINTERS (CBS13) — Hundreds of PG&E customers are without power near Winters on Monday.

The power outage started a little after 1:30 p.m. and was centered near Myrtle Circle.

A PG&E troubleman has responded to the scene and preliminary reports are that a pole was damaged.

Exactly what damaged the pole is unclear.

No estimated time of restoration has been given yet.