WINTERS (CBS13) — Hundreds of PG&E customers are without power near Winters on Monday.
The power outage started a little after 1:30 p.m. and was centered near Myrtle Circle.READ MORE: California Considers Letting Election Workers Hide Their Home Addresses
A PG&E troubleman has responded to the scene and preliminary reports are that a pole was damaged.READ MORE: $400K In Product Lost After Fire At Turlock Commercial Facility
Exactly what damaged the pole is unclear.MORE NEWS: Thunderstorm Chances Lingering Through Monday Afternoon After NorCal Storm
No estimated time of restoration has been given yet.