SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing Sacramento man considered at-risk.
Sacramento police say 64-year-old Mike Datino was last seen along the 1100 block of Darnel Way, near Interstate 5 and Riverside Boulevard, on Sunday. He is reportedly not familiar with the area.
🚨Please share and help us locate this at risk missing person due to medical conditions 🚨
Last seen in the 1100 Block of Darnel Way (near I5/Riverside Blvd in South Sacramento). Left on foot sometime over night (3/27/22) and is not familiar with the area. pic.twitter.com/Z2XupldHEC
— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) March 28, 2022
Officers say Datino is considered at-risk due to medical conditions.
He was last seen wearing a maroon long-sleeve shirt with a grey stipe, blue pajama pants, and brown shoes.
Anyone who sees Datino is urged to call police at (916) 808-5471.