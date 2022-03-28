After Joni was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer in 2017, she turned to our experts at the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, home to the most advanced clinical trials in the region. That’s where she connected with Helen Chew, oncologist and director of the cancer center’s Clinical Breast Cancer Program. Together, they built a personalized plan with less-toxic targeted therapies that has helped Joni overcome one of the biggest battles.
World-class care and extensive clinical trials
Every day our oncologists break down barriers, uncover new treatments and improve lives in new ways — and we’re honored to offer their expertise right here at home for our region.
As one of the nation’s top hospitals for cancer care, we’re home to the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center — inland Northern California’s only center to earn “comprehensive” designation from the country’s top cancer agency, the National Cancer Institute. We provide the latest diagnosis and treatment options, early-stage clinical trials, and bring together research and innovation to treat a complete range of adult and pediatric cancers.
Our collaborative team of specialists are highly skilled in minimally invasive techniques including robotic-assisted surgery, and are at the forefront of research to develop and test new treatments. Our cancer center is also a member of The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®), a nonprofit alliance of 31 leading cancer centers that helps to create national clinical practice guidelines.
From support services that promote healing and improve quality of life to resources that meet the psychosocial needs of patients, you’ll always have a team committed to you and your family during the cancer journey.
Also proud to offer:
- More than 200 clinical trials from a large network — creating opportunities for the latest advances
- EXPLORER, the world’s first total-body PET scanner that can capture images of the entire body in seconds
- Cancer-fighting expertise through the UC Cancer Consortium, a partnership between cancer centers to boost early detection and develop innovative treatments
- The region’s only multidisciplinary sarcoma clinic specializing in pediatric, adolescent and young adult cancers
Learn more about our services and how we can partner with you at cancer.ucdavis.edu.