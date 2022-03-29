ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Officers were investigating a hit-and-run that left one person dead in Elk Grove Tuesday night, authorities said.
The collision happened at around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Elk Grove Boulevard near Shorelake Drive.
According to the Elk Grove Police Department, both directions of Elk Grove Boulevard would likely be closed through the night between Four Winds and East Taron while crews work the scene.
Several callers reported a person down in the road. When officers arrived, the person was already dead and had injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle, police said.
There were no details available on a potential vehicle involved.
Anyone who may have been a witness is asked to contact the Elk Grove Police Department.