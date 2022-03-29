SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California’s task force on reparations for slavery has been sidelined. Again.

The first-in-the-nation panel has yet to answer who would qualify.

Last month, it postponed a vote on eligibility for Tuesday, but the vote failed as members couldn’t agree on a definition.

Before the Reparations Task Force can draft a report due this June, it first needs to decide which Black Californians would be eligible for compensation.

“How are we confused on who should receive this repair?” said a woman during the public comment section.

Members listened to other fiery public comments. The question: Who’s been harmed the most?

Dr. Martin L. Boston, an assistant professor of Ethnic Studies at Sacramento State University explained the different schools of thought regarding eligibility.

There are descendants of enslaved Africans that can be traced to a lineage of an enslaved person in the United States, said Boston.

But some task members support race-based eligibility – meaning any black person who’s experienced discrimination from the nation’s founding until present-day may qualify.

Black Lives Matter demonstrations renewed talks as activists confronted racial inequities following George Floyd’s death.

Supporters say compensation could go beyond a check and examine quality-of-life issues such as education, healthcare and housing.

But some caution, no compensation can make up for 400 years of maltreatment.

“I think the argument over reparations is a bit of a distraction,” said Michael Tanner, a senior fellow at the think tank CATO Institute located in Washington, D.C. “I can understand that we’ve done so little to apologize for the treatment of African Americans.”

He also believes any discussion should through the federal government.

At the national level, the U.S. House is trying to pass similar legislation to have a commission study reparations. If it does, it’s expected to face a fight in the senate.

In 2019, he wrote an article highlighting how America couldn’t deny systemic racism, however, reparations could further divide the nation while damaging the economy.

“There are very real problems today that need to be addressed from whether we have police reform or housing reform or changes in the education system,” Tanner said. “These are real changes that can have an impact today.”

Whatever impact that may be, it’s clear it’ll have to wait but the California compensation plan has a deadline.

The task force is scheduled to meet again Wednesday morning.