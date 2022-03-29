SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Humpty Dumpty is getting closer to some new company.
We're learning more about efforts to expand Fairytale Town in Sacramento for the first time in 50 years.
An online auction that wrapped up over the weekend raked in $37,000 in just 10 days for the storybook park.
The money will go towards a three-phase expansion plan that includes the park's first-ever indoor attraction.
“There will be a place for them to sit down and illustrate and write out their own stories,” said Kevin Smith-Fagan, the parks executive director. “There will be a stage where they can act out dramas of their own creation.”
The expansion is funded by $1.8 million in grant money.
Fairytale Town is still hoping to raise another $1.5 million for a new welcome center.