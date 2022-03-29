MODESTO (CBS13) — A motorcycle rider has died after a crash near Modesto on Tuesday morning.
California Highway Patrol says, just before 7 a.m., a motorcycle was involved in a crash with a sedan and a tractor-trailer along northbound Highway 99, just north of Pelandale Avenue.
First responders found the motorcycle rider in the number 3 lane suffering from major injuries. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe the sedan and motorcycle collided, causing the rider to be ejected. The rider was then struck by the tractor-trailer.
Neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash, CHP says.
The name of the motorcycle rider has not been released, but he has been identified as a 29-year-old Hughson resident.