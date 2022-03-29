SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities have arrested the suspect in several recent sexual battery cases at both Sac State and Cosumnes River College.
Sac State police say they have identified 28-year-old Nico Traversie as the suspect in the March 2 and March 7 incidents.
In both cases on both campuses, students reported that a man on a bicycle rode up and groped them. The suspect in each case was riding a distinctive blue cruiser-style bicycle.
With the help of the Los Rios Police Department, a Sac State police detective was able to identify the suspect allegedly responsible for both incidents as Traversie.
Traversie was arrested on Monday along the 8600 block of Mellowoods Way. He has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing three counts of sexual battery.