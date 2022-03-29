Lake Tahoe's Bear Problem Expected To Worsen Due To Caldor FireAs hibernation season comes to a close, agencies in the Tahoe region warn that neighbors will be seeing black bears more often. When Caldor fire approached and homes went empty, bears were left to roam. And now, they're used to wandering where they hadn't in the past.

3 hours ago

Republican Effort To Suspend Gas Tax Rejected AgainAnother Republican push to suspend the gas tax has been rejected. The bill would press pause on the $.51 per gallon tax. Meanwhile, California gas prices are hitting another record. The state average is $5.92 per gallon. Modesto is the cheapest at $5.63. Stockton is $5.72.

3 hours ago

Gov. Newsom Calls For More Aggressive Water ConservationDespite Monday's rain and snow, California's drought drags on. Governor Newsom called for more aggressive water conservation. In an executive order Newsom called on local water authorities to enter “level two” of conservation efforts, with a goal of cutting water use by 20 percent.

3 hours ago

Getting Answers: Congressman Garamedi On UkraineCBS13 spoke to Rep. Garamedi about the war in Ukraine and the involvement of NATO in assisting the country.

4 hours ago

Armed Man Shot By Deputies After Running From Loomis HomeAn hours-long incident in Loomis ended when the suspect at the center of the incident ran from the home and was shot, for unknown reasons. Investigators will be at the home overnight.

4 hours ago