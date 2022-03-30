ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A pedestrian has died after a hit-and-run in Elk Grove on Tuesday night.
Several callers reported a person down in the road. When officers arrived, the person was already dead and had injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle, police said.
There were no details available on a potential vehicle involved.
Both directions of Elk Grove Boulevard were closed through early Wednesday morning. All lanes were reopened just after 7:30 a.m.
Anyone who may have been a witness is asked to contact the Elk Grove Police Department.