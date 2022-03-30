SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento jury on Wednesday convicted a man of the second-degree murder of Onaje Diallo Lynch in December 2020, prosecutors announced.
Lorenzo McCoy, 34, got into an argument with Lynch behind a Wienerschnitzel on El Camino Avenue on Dec. 7, 2020, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.READ MORE: Dennis Lynch, 19, Accused of Killing Parents In Loomis, Had Criminal History
McCoy was found to have put a loaded and cocked pistol to Lynch’s chest, with the gun firing after a struggle between the two ensued.READ MORE: Teachers, Staff Say They Will Stay At Sac City Unified Headquarters As Long As They Need To Reach Agreement
The gun has never been recovered.MORE NEWS: Judge Moves Kristin Smart Trial Out Of San Luis Obispo County To Give Suspects Fair Trial
McCoy, who was on probation at the time of Lynch’s murder, faces 25 years to life behind bars and will be sentenced on the morning of June 3.