SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As the Sacramento City Unified strike hits one week, striking teachers and staff gathered at the district headquarters Wednesday saying they will stay as long as they need to reach an agreement.

David Fisher, president of the Sacramento City Teachers Association, said the move isn’t a sit-in and they will leave the Serna Center if asked to do so.

“We’re not going to stay here forever. We’re here to do business,” Fisher told CBS13. “It’s not a stunt. It’s not any sort of scene or political theater.”

Fisher added,” With that being said, we’ll stay here as long as we need to. If the district needs 6, 8 hours in their own caucus, we’ll be here and stay here all night, and we’ll do it in the morning when they come back to us.”

The strike has forced 76 schools to close since last Wednesday. More than 40,000 students were spending yet another day out of class.

The latest update from the teachers union says negotiations “shifted into reverse” Tuesday when the district introduced new demands for more standardized testing and a rollback in retiree benefits.

And the union that represents classified staff claims the district hasn’t offered them any new proposals since Saturday.