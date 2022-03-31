CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:San Joaquin County News, Shooting, Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after a 17-year-old and 20-year-old were found shot inside a vehicle in Stockton, police said Thursday night.

Both male victims were shot multiple times and were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the Stockton Police Department, officers responded to the area of Montabaun Avenue and Gillimer Drive at around 7:45 p.m. for reports of a person shot. Police later confirmed the pair was shot near a park a few blocks away and eventually made it to Gillimer and Montabaun where they crashed into a wall.

There was no information available on a suspect.