2 Injured In Stockton Double ShootingOfficers are investigating after two men were found shot inside a vehicle in Stockton, police said Thursday night.

29 minutes ago

'Forever Chemicals,' COVID And Results From A New At-Home PFAS TestDecades of research link so-called "forever chemicals" to a variety of health concerns ranging from cancers and kidney disease to asthma and weight gain. Now, you can add COVID concerns to that list.

35 minutes ago

Study Finds Half Of Women Get False Positives Over 10 Years Of Annual Breast Cancer ScreeningA critical screening tool for breast cancer can often lead to false-positive results. Those are the findings from a new study out of UC Davis that shows half of all women will get a false positive over 10 years of annual screening.

42 minutes ago

TikTok Stunt Turns Violent In WoodlandAnother viral Tik Tok challenge has gone wrong, but this time in Woodland. Police say the "Orbeez Challenge" encourages young people to shoot gel beads out of toy guns.

1 hour ago

Prowler On The Loose In West SacramentoPeople in an upscale West Sacramento community are on edge after a prowler was caught on a home surveillance camera creeping through a backyard, hopping onto a roof and breaking a window.

1 hour ago