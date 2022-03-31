SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — It’s another instance where people may be paying more than they expected because they don’t check the receipt.

This time, when a viewer noticed she was being charged more than the posted price at Suisun City’s Walmart, she decided to reach out and call Kurtis.

Jocelyne von Strong says it’s been a reoccurring problem: food items that aren’t the same at checkout as the posted price. She sent CBS13 photos proving it: a two-pack of cream cheese advertised as $2.00 but a receipt that says $2.88.

Jocelyne says she brought it up with the checkout clerk the first time, but then it happened again a few weeks later. After it happened a third time, she says she was told by the customer service desk to file a complaint online.

“Well, frankly, I think there should be an investigation,” she said. “I don’t think that just going to them and saying ‘hey, there’s a problem’ is working.”

We reached out to Walmart and a spokesperson explained that the company is “always working to keep up with pricing changes,” an issue driven partially by inflation. In addition, the spokesperson noted that every store deals with thousands of barcodes each day, so sometimes one falls through the cracks.

Still, it’s worth double-checking those receipts. Each county’s weights and measures department is responsible for keeping stores honest on advertised prices. So if you realize you’re getting overcharged and the store won’t do anything, file a complaint with the department.

A county’s weights and measures department can do undercover stings, spot inspections and fine stores for bad practices. They can even turn cases over to the district attorney for prosecution.