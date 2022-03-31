SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several mothers within the Sacramento City Unified School District are now sitting down to take a stand as the ongoing teacher strike has no end in sight.

They spent the night at district headquarters as negotiations stalled for the seventh day.

April Ybarra is one of three mothers who slept in chairs outside the superintendent’s office inside the Serna Center. All are fed up with failed negotiations.

Sarah26 it’s enough. It’s time to bargain and not leave until agreements have been made. 32

Wednesday night Superintendent Jorge Aguilar met with the teachers union. They discussed a 3% salary increase and an agreement to pay 100% of health care premiums for the upcoming school year — but no deal was reached.

“Everything that’s being requested in the bargaining from our unions, the community has been asking for,” Ybarra said. “So it should be a no-brainer. This is what the community wants. Listen to us.”

Both the Sacramento City Teachers Association and the union representing classified staff want the district to follow the recommendations of a third-party fact-finding report.

The goal: increase wages, improve benefits and improve safety protocols to help fill hundreds of vacancies that have left a quarter of the 40,000 students without a regular teacher.

“If our teachers and our support staff have a livable wage [and] have equity in their labor contract, then that is going to reflect back in the classroom,” Ybarra said.

With nearly 80 schools closed and kids out of class, community groups are scrambling to provide child care. Fremont Presbyterian Church set up their gym for a day camp knowing the need was great.

As the picketing continues, these mothers persevere. They will stay put to apply pressure.

“Maybe you can’t meet all of our needs, but start somewhere,” Ybarra said. “Make change happen now. We need our kids back in the classroom.”