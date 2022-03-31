Evening Forecast - 3/31/22Here is your extended 7-day forecast!

3 hours ago

Will Releasing Oil From Reserve Give Relief For CA Drivers?President Biden announced Thursday he wants to release a million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s reserve for six months.

3 hours ago

Sac City Unified Moms Take Stand As Strike ContinuesSeveral mothers within the Sacramento City Unified School District are now sitting down to take a stand as the ongoing teacher strike has no end in sight. They spent the night at district headquarters as negotiations stalled for the seventh day.

3 hours ago

Call Kurtis: Viewer Says She More Than Advertised At Suisun City WalmartIt’s another instance where people may be paying more than they expected because they don’t check the receipt. This time, when a viewer noticed she was being charged more than the posted price at Suisun City’s Walmart, she decided to reach out and call Kurtis.

4 hours ago

8th Grade Student Stabbed At Sierra Oaks ElementaryA student is accused of stabbing another student at Sierra Oaks K-8 school in the Sacramento area, officials say.

4 hours ago