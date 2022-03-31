SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The UC Davis Medical Center has hit an important milestone in the battle against COVID-19.
On Thursday, UC Davis Health announced that they had no COVID-19 patients in their Intensive Care Unit for two consecutive days.
It’s the first time in more than two years that has happened, UC Davis Health says.
Since February 2020, the UC Davis Medical Center had treated at least one COVID-19 positive patient in ICU. In total, UC Davis Health says that means they've had a stretch of 761 days of treating patients in ICU suffering from coronavirus.
“While this is positive news, our leadership encourages all staff to remain diligent in their health and safety practices,” UC Davis Health said in a statement.
After a spike that started at the end of 2021, coronavirus cases have been tapering down since the middle of January. Test positivity rates are back down 1.4 percent, according to state numbers.
Over the course of the pandemic, according to the state’s numbers, there have been a total of 276,040 COVID-19 cases and 2,946 confirmed deaths in Sacramento County as of March.