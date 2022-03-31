EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say Union Mine High School in El Dorado County is on lockdown after a report of an explosion or gunfire heard nearby.
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the scene just after 2 p.m. to investigate.
"Significant" resources are now in the area investigating the source of the sounds. Union Mine High School remains on lockdown, the sheriff's office says.
No injuries have been reported and the sheriff’s office says they haven’t gotten any reports of anyone being injured as well.
Deputies are urging people to stay out of the area for the time being.
Updates to follow.