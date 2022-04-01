ELK GROVE (CBS13) — An Elk Grove man has died and a teenager is under arrest after a hit-and-run on Tuesday night.
The collision happened at around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Elk Grove Boulevard near Shorelake Drive.
Several callers reported a person down in the road. When officers arrived, the person was already dead and had injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle, Elk Grove police say. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe the pedestrian was trying to cross Elk Grove Boulevard when the suspect struck him. He was not in a crosswalk.
Police have since identified the hit-and-run suspect as a 17-year-old boy. The teen had a passenger in his vehicle at the time of the collision who suffered a non-life-threatening injury, investigators say. That passenger was later taken to the hospital by a relative and that’s when police contacted them.
The 17-year-old suspect has been arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall. He is facing charges of manslaughter, hit-and-run resulting in death, and hit-and-run resulting in injury.
Authorities have identified the pedestrian killed as 52-year-old Elk Grove resident Barton Israel Rodriguez.
Investigators say they don’t believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, but speed was.