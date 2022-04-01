STOCKTON (CBS13) — Between Thursday night and Friday morning there were reports of an assault with a deadly weapon and robbery in Stockton.
The assault with a deadly weapon took place Thursday night on Admiral Drive in the Bear Creek District. Around 2:30 p.m., a 14-year-old male victim was walking when he was struck by a possible BB gun. The suspect is currently unknown.
The robbery took place Friday morning on East Martin Luther King Boulevard in the Seaport District. Around 6 a.m., an 18-year-old male victim was in the area when the suspect approached him and pointed a handgun at him, stealing his property. The suspect is a white male adult who has not been identified.