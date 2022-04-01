RIVERBANK (CBS13) – Officers are investigating reports of threats around Riverbank High School on Friday.
Riverbank police say the threats have all been found to be unfounded at this point, but several deputies and investigators responded to the Riverbank High and California Avenue campuses to investigate. Both schools are secure, police say.
The source and the exact nature of the threats have not been made clear.
Police say drivers should expect delays in the area around Riverbank High due to the investigation.