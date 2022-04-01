Social Media Helps Local Man In Poland Connect Sacramento With Relief Efforts For Ukrainian Refugees The power of social media is helping connect Sacramento with relief efforts to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland. One local man explained how the community here is helping him make an impact thousands of miles away.

Post-Pandemic Bridal Boom Has Anxious Couples Paying More At AltarWe're seeing the busiest wedding season in four decades with millions set to say "I do" -- we're talking a 15 percent jump in weddings. But why are we seeing such a hike in the number of people getting hitched and will that change the cost? We're getting answers.