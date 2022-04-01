SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police discovered ghost guns while responding to a disturbance.
On Thursday morning, officers responded to a disturbance call on the 7400 block of Carella Drive.READ MORE: California Drought Deepens After Record Dry Months; Snowpack At 38%
While inside the home, they found items that indicated that firearms were being manufactured.
Sacramento Police officers assigned with the Sacramento ATF Office and ATF agents located the suspect through the use of information gathered by patrol officers.READ MORE: Guns, Drugs Found After Search Of Suspicious Vehicle At San Joaquin County Park & Ride Lot
According to the news release, a related storage unit was discovered in Woodland. A search warrant was issued, and detectives searched the storage unit and a nearby vehicle.
Detectives found completed firearms, evidence of manufacturing firearms, and ammunition. Police stated that “the firearms located included both commercially manufactured firearms, as well as privately manufactured firearms (Ghost Guns).”MORE NEWS: Sacramento County Fair Returning After 2-Year Hiatus
38-year-old Nicolas Gray was arrested on multiple charges including Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Manufacturing an Assault Weapon.