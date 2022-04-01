SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities investigating a bomb threat at Sam’s Club in South Sacramento said no suspicious device was found and a search was underway for the person who handed a note to an employee saying there was a bomb in the store.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a call to law enforcement came in at around 5:18 p.m. from an employee in the store. Investigators searched inside and outside of the building.READ MORE: Sacramento Could See First 90-Degree Day Of The Year Next Week
A description of the person who handed the note to the employee was not yet released.
READ MORE: Lobbyist Couple Kathy Lynch And Gerald Upholt Were Stabbed To Death In Loomis Home, Investigators Confirm
Sheriff officials confirm no suspicious device was found. They are continuing to look for the person who delivered the note. @CBSSacramento
— Velena Jones (@velenajones) April 2, 2022
Sniffing dogs were called to the scene to help investigate whether the threat was credible.
Sam’s Club is located on Power Inn Road just off the Calvine Road exit off of Highway 99.MORE NEWS: Sac Republic FC Unveils New Rendering For Downtown Stadium
There was a heavy police presence in the area for hours.