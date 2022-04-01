BREAKING:Sam's Club In South Sacramento Evacuated Over Potential Bomb Threat
By CBS13 Staff
Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sam’s Club in South Sacramento was evacuated over a possible bomb threat, authorities said Friday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said sniffing dogs were called to the scene to help investigate whether the threat was credible. The call to law enforcement reportedly came in at around 5:18 p.m. from an employee in the store.

Sam’s Club is located on Power Inn Road just off the Calvine Road exit off of Highway 99.

This is a developing story. More updates to come.