STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder for a July 2021 shooting in Stockton.
Back on July 5, 2021, a 19-year-old man was fatally shot along the 300 block of W. Park Street. Stockton police said the teenager was involved with some sort of altercation with the suspect that ended with the shooting.READ MORE: Sac Republic FC Unveils New Rendering For Downtown Stadium
The 19-year-old was taken to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.READ MORE: Getting Answers: Will Releasing Oil From Reserve Give Relief For CA Drivers?
On Wednesday, detectives say they identified the suspect in the shooting as a 17-year-old and arrested him. He was booked into San Joaquin County Juvenile Hall and is facing murder charges.MORE NEWS: A California First: Woman Signs Bill Into State Law
No other details about the incident have been released.