New Vehicles Must Average 12 More Miles Per Gallon By 2026New vehicles sold in the U.S. will have to average at least 40 miles per gallon of gasoline in 2026, up from about 28 mpg, under new federal rules unveiled Friday that undo a rollback of standards enacted under President Donald Trump.

Tesla Bucks Trend Again To Report Increased Car SalesTesla once again bucked auto industry trend and reported an increase in car sales, despite the shortages of computer chips and other logistical woes that have forced other carmakers to significantly scale back production.

Sacramento Could See First 90-Degree Day Of The Year Next WeekIt's time to get that patio furniture out. Sacramento may see its first 90-degree day of the year by the end of next week.