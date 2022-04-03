SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) – At least six people are dead and 12 others have been injured after a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened near 10th and K streets around 2 a.m., just as bars in the area were getting out for the night. About eight square blocks of downtown Sacramento are now taped off as officers investigate the scene. They say they have recovered “at least one firearm” from the scene.

#BreakingUpdate 8 square blocks of Downtown Sacramento taped off after shooting leaving 6 dead and 10 hurt. Police responded to gunfire just after 2am. Perimeter will stay up for several hours while investigators scour street for evidence. pic.twitter.com/U0jNM5T16L — stevelarge (@largesteven) April 3, 2022

Sacramento police say officers that responded to the scene found a large group of people who had been hurt in the shooting. Six of those shooting victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police say, while 12 other people suffered varying degrees of injuries.

Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background. Video showed that multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene.

Police have asked residents to avoid the area, which is packed with restaurants and bars that leads to the Golden 1 Center.

In a series of tweets, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg reacted to the shooting.

“Words can’t express my shock & sadness this morning. The numbers of dead and wounded are difficult to comprehend. We await more information about exactly what transpired in this tragic incident. Rising gun violence is the scourge of our city, state and nation, and I support all actions to reduce it. Our new Police Chief, Kathy Lester, has made it a top priority, and I stand firmly behind her,” Steinberg wrote.

Rising gun violence is the scourge of our city, state and nation, and I support all actions to reduce it. Our new Police Chief, Kathy Lester, has made it a top priority, and I stand firmly behind her. @SacPolice — @mayor_Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) April 3, 2022

Berry Accius, a community activist, said he came to the scene shortly after the shooting happened.

“The first thing I saw was like victims. I saw a young girl with a whole bunch of blood in her body, a girl taking off glass from her, a young girl screaming saying, ‘They killed my sister.’ A mother running up, ‘Where’s my son, has my son been shot?'” he said.

Police have not officially identified any of the shooting victims, but family at the scene have released the names of two people killed: 29-year-old De’vazia Turner and 38-year-old Sergio Harris.

Terrible news to report on this Sunday morning in #Sacramento a mass shooting in the area of 10th & K St. 6 people are dead, 9 others injured. This vantage point is 10th & L St. More than 2 dozen evidence markers on scene, glass shattered. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/m1uxgK0uZf — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) April 3, 2022

Sacramento police are urging anyone who took video of the incident to send it to detectives to help with the investigation. A QR code has been tweeted by the police department to help easily send any video.

No description of a suspect has been released at this point in the investigation.

At least one firearm was located at the scene, police say.

We are aware of a social media video that appears to show an altercation that preceded the shooting. We encourage any community members with related video to follow the link/QR code below to submit the video to SPD. https://t.co/bQBuBtDM8m pic.twitter.com/pPdrHVkKuX — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 3, 2022

Sacramento city leaders, including Mayor Steinberg, spoke at 11 a.m.

