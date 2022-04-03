SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) – At least six people are dead and 10 others have been injured after a shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday morning.

Sacramento police say the shooting happened near 10th and K streets. About 8-square blocks of downtown Sacramento are now taped off as officers investigate the scene.

#BreakingUpdate 8 square blocks of Downtown Sacramento taped off after shooting leaving 6 dead and 10 hurt. Police responded to gunfire just after 2am. Perimeter will stay up for several hours while investigators scour street for evidence. pic.twitter.com/U0jNM5T16L — stevelarge (@largesteven) April 3, 2022

Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background. Video showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene.

Police provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting but said in a tweet that a “large police presence will remain and the scene remains active.”

Residents were asked to avoid the area, which is packed with restaurants and bars that leads to the Golden 1 Center.

In a series of tweets, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg reacted to the shooting.

“Words can’t express my shock & sadness this morning. The numbers of dead and wounded are difficult to comprehend. We await more information about exactly what transpired in this tragic incident. Rising gun violence is the scourge of our city, state and nation, and I support all actions to reduce it. Our new Police Chief, Kathy Lester, has made it a top priority, and I stand firmly behind her,” Steinberg wrote.

Berry Accius, a community activist, said he came to the scene shortly after the shooting happened.

“The first thing I saw was like victims. I saw a young girl with a whole bunch of blood in her body, a girl taking off glass from her, a young girl screaming saying, ‘They killed my sister.’ A mother running up, ‘Where’s my son, has my son been shot?'” he said.

Kay Harris, 32, said she was asleep when one of her family members called to say they thought her brother had been killed. She said she thought he was at London, a nightclub at 1009 10th Street.

Harris said she has been to the club a few times and described it as a place for “the younger crowd.”

Terrible news to report on this Sunday morning in #Sacramento a mass shooting in the area of 10th & K St. 6 people are dead, 9 others injured. This vantage point is 10th & L St. More than 2 dozen evidence markers on scene, glass shattered. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/m1uxgK0uZf — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) April 3, 2022

Police have the streets around the club closed, with yellow police tape fluttering in the early morning breeze. She has spent the morning circling the block waiting for news.

“Very much so a senseless violent act,” she said.

